Letter to the editor: Join conversation about Fiester with commissioner

Residents of Summit County will be joining Summit Board of County Commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence for a community conversation on The Fiester Preserve. The conversation will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, in the Hobby Room at the Summit County Community and Senior Center.

Lawrence stated at her meeting with the Friends of the Fiester Preserve committee that she does not approve of how this process has gone so far, and she added that she truly believes it has been done incorrectly and that the county needs to try a different approach. She feels there should be a community process similar to what the county typically undertakes when it is proposing a project. This project should start from scratch and should include community meetings and preliminary development concepts by a consultant.

Please join us to hear more about Lawrence’s thoughts on this process and how it should proceed. All are invited to voice their opinions and concerns.