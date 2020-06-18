Letter to the editor: Join me in voting for Arn Menconi for Senate District 8

As a nonprofit professional, small-business owner, parent, member of the Summit School District board of education and a Summit County resident since 1994, I am endorsing Arn Menconi as the Colorado District 8 Senate candidate for the Democratic Party. He is passionate about making real change for our Summit County working families. I was proud to hear Menconi speak at the Black Lives Matter gathering in Frisco last week. He has been and will continue to be a champion of social justice. He understands the needs of our community and how to clear the path so children from all backgrounds have opportunities to thrive. From his experience as the executive director of SOS Outreach, Menconi demonstrates his understanding of building relationships with our youths and providing meaningful, impactful mentorship programs. Menconi is a champion for climate change and proudly supports the Green New Deal. Menconi has a proven track record from his decades at the helm of SOS and from his years as a county commissioner in Eagle County. Now is the time for real visionary leadership; now is not the time for the status quo. Please join me in voting for Menconi as the Democratic Party candidate June 30.