Letter to the editor: Join me in voting ‘no’ on the Proposition EE nicotine tax

COVID-19 has brought many challenges for Coloradans this year. And, as we are voting, it’s important to take a look at the facts of each ballot measure to guarantee we’re setting all Coloradans up for recovery, rather than failure. One ballot measure, Proposition EE, is not right for Colorado.

House Bill 20-1427, the bill that placed Proposition EE on the ballot, was introduced in the final hours of the resumed legislative session and was reviewed for only 20 minutes. The 43-page proposal passed with only 72 hours left of session as the details of the bill were flushed out in a backroom deal without public discussion because legislators did not permit public testimony. Even the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Yadira Caraveo, admitted at the time it came “fast and furious.” Simply put, EE does not help Coloradans recover from 2020 pitfalls.

Proponents of EE allege the ballot is a step in the right direction for universal preschool education. Unfortunately, preschools will not see the funding for 2 1/2 years, if ever. The funds are not earmarked for specific projects such as preschool funding; all tax revenue from EE will automatically go into the state’s general fund. EE is a blank check for the Colorado Legislature to spend on unidentified projects.

In addition, advocates continue to tout this as a “win-win for the future of our children.” This is not accurate as Colorado children may never see the benefits from the ballot measure.

Join me in voting “no” on Proposition EE.