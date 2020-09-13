Letter to the editor: Josh Blanchard will take Summit County in the right direction

Josh Blanchard is a trusted leader with a stellar track record of getting things done. I believe his business sensibility and teamwork will take Summit County in the right direction.

A popular myth about arts executives is that we are “creative types.” But arts organizations are complex small businesses. We identify sales trends, manage labor relations, develop multiyear projections and take out the garbage. Blanchard is no exception. He brings years of accountability for balancing revenue and spending at Lake Dillon Theatre Co. to his candidacy. Blanchard can read between the lines of a financial statement and uncover important issues. These are the skills I want in a leader to guide a fiscally responsible government.

A key measurement of an arts organization’s success is the economic impact it drives. When my family first moved to Summit, we lived above the Silverthorne Town Center and ran our dog in the open field where the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center stands today. Blanchard’s leadership in gaining consensus from a diverse set of investors to realize this major capital project was remarkable. He listens and makes thoughtful decisions grounded in the values of our community. Now a pillar of commerce, the center is evidence of Blanchard’s good work.

After overseeing seasons of financially viable shows, Blanchard understands the resort market and the impact of its seasonality on business. His strategic perspective will be invaluable in shaping policy to revitalize the economy and ensuring our county emerges strong from the pandemic.

Blanchard’s leadership has elevated the quality of life for the people of Summit County. He has set himself apart in his ability to form partnerships with towns, businesses and other nonprofits. I believe Blanchard has earned your vote for District 3 county commissioner and am proud to support him.