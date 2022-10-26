Letter to the Editor: Julie McCluskie and Dylan Roberts will continue to support us if reelected

There is no shortage of ideas from state policymakers on housing. Unfortunately, their urban focus often falls tremendously short of what we need in rural resort communities like Summit County. Historically, less than 12% of the state’s funding has reached the high country.

Reps. Julie McCluskie and Dylan Roberts have changed that.

McCluskie’s sponsorship of House Bill 1271 helped fund $2 million for the Justice Center housing development, a partnership between Summit County and the Town of Breckenridge currently under construction in Breckenridge. It’s Rep. McCluskie’s legislative skill that continues to move the needle for our workforce.

Roberts has worked equally hard. As the only Western Slope representative on the legislative task force that allocates federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, Roberts helped ensure half of the $138 million dedicated to grants for workforce housing will go to rural and rural resort communities. As someone who also sat on the sub-panel of the task force, working with Rep. Roberts gave me a firsthand look at how hard he fights for us — those dollars will make a huge difference for Summit County.

The passion, knowledge and skill shown by these two legislators has delivered for us and, when it comes to meeting the high country’s challenges, they continue to find creative ways to meet our needs.

I urge voters to learn about their success as legislators, their vision for Summit County and the Western Slope and join me in supporting Rep. Julie McCluskie for state House of Representatives and Dylan Roberts for state Senate.