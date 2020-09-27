Letter to the editor: Julie McCluskie is honest and a hard worker

I’ve lived in Silverthorne for 21 years and have followed Rep. Julie McCluskie’s career. There are two things I know for sure: She works beyond hard for our community, and she’s honest. I can’t say the same for her opponent, Kim McGahey.

In a recent debate, McCluskie highlighted her reinsurance program, which decreased insurance rates by up to 30%. Not only does she chair the appropriations committee, but she was appointed to sit on the joint budget committee — an honor for her first term. McCluskie opposes her rival’s desire to arm teachers, ignoring the fact that 86% said they’d feel less safe if forced to carry a gun. But McGahey has made it clear he doesn’t care what people think. Like Trump, he’s focused on his agenda, which is hypocritical and dishonest. Point in fact: McGahey referred to multiple demonstrators carrying antifa flags, an outright lie, because there was one. Others carried rainbow flags, waving to people, using their First Amendment rights — something McGahey supposedly supports. His hypocrisy goes deeper. He blames Gov. Jared Polis for not handling the COVID-19 crisis well, claiming he used it as a power grab. If McGahey were honest about power grabs, he’d need to acknowledge the GOP’s stunt filling the U.S. Supreme Court seat. Additionally, Colorado ranks not first, second or even 20th in COVID-19 cases, but is 31st, proving that Polis and his supporters, like McCluskie, have done something right. I’d hate to see our numbers if McGahey were in charge.

What kind of America do we want? As for me, I want McCluskie’s vision of a peaceful community. I want McCluskie’s vision for a robust economy. I want McCluskie’s promise to do good, honest work for the people of our mountain towns. Vote McCluskie.