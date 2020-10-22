Letter to the editor: Justice system needs awareness for the mentally disabled
Summit Cove
I am 49, disabled and have anxiety-driven kleptomania (professionally diagnosed). My daughter, 26, is currently filing for disability and also has anxiety-driven kleptomania.
I have been punished for getting into trouble at the stores my whole life. Now, I see my daughter having the exact same issues.
Recently, we both got into trouble at the local grocery store. We are now looking at serious consequences.
I strongly feel that all the legal punishments — jail, house arrest, attorney fees, demand letters, probation, community service, court fines, criminal record, etc. — are not helping mentally disabled people.
Mentally disabled people need help with professional counseling and medication. I don’t think there’s a cure for mental illness; however, there is treatment almost everywhere.
The only sentence should be handled correctly and professionally with continued therapy and be controlled with proper medication.
