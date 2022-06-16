Letter to the Editor: Kathleen Neel is an excellent clerk and will make an excellent treasurer

I would like to endorse Kathleen Neel for Summit County treasurer. After 13 years as your Summit County Clerk, she would like to continue her public service as the treasurer of Summit County.

During her tenure as the County Clerk, she has always been open, honest and acted with the utmost of integrity. Kathleen believes in the importance of serving the community that she lives in. You can find her in the office five days a week and even after hours or weekends for someone that all of a sudden realized they hadn’t gotten their marriage license the day before their wedding. Everyone is important, and that is why she has devoted herself to the community of Summit County.

As we all know, the right to vote is a very important privilege we have in our country and Kathleen has made sure that each election she has overseen has run flawlessly. Whether it is a local, state or national election, she makes sure that nothing can be questioned and every vote counts. The Clerk’s Office handles nearly $1 million in transactions each month, so Kathleen is used to being accountable for your money.

Kathleen’s record as the Summit County clerk stands by itself. As a Summit County resident since 1963, this is her home, and she is dedicated to the success and serving of this community. Her hard work, integrity, teamwork, humility and sense of humor will make her the right fit for Summit County treasurer.

Please vote in the upcoming primary election, and vote for Kathleen Neel as your treasurer.

