Letter to the Editor: Kathleen Neel is the right pick as Summit County treasurer

I worked for Summit County government for a little over five years. During my tenure, I encountered a lot of outdated procedures, lack of cooperation between departments and other inefficiencies. The one steadfast personality and leader we all could rely on to cut through all of this was Kathleen Neel.

A lifetime local, Kathleen has been in a high-level public service role for over 13 years. This is expertise you cannot teach, and it shows. Kathleen has seen this community grow and understands the frustrations locals face. In her position as the Summit County Clerk & Recorder, she has met state and federal guidelines while managing public funds. She built a team in the Summit County Clerk’s Office that consistently provides detailed, professional customer service to the public. Even through a global pandemic, her office continued to meet a high level of integrity and customer service.

I have seen firsthand how she maintains this level of excellence by investing in herself, her team and our community. Her commitment to the county is clear even during her current campaign. For example, you won’t see plastic election signs with her name on it tattered all over the highway.

Vetted professionals like Kathleen are hard to come by. As we all know, the high country has a hard time retaining well-qualified individuals dedicated to public service.

If she is willing to provide Summit County residents with her services, let’s take her up on the opportunity!

Vote Kathleen Neel for Summit County treasurer.