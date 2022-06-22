Letter to the Editor: Kathy Neel is the right choice for Summit County treasurer
Breckenridge
Kathy Neel gets my vote in the Summit County treasurer race.
She was in her office every day throughout the COVID-19 “work-from-home” period. She cares deeply about the people in her department. It’s a happy place to work.
When I asked her why she didn’t have any campaign signs, her answer was “I don’t want to see my name in the landfill.” So she cares about sustainability, too.
