Letter to the Editor: Kay Robinson, Chris Scherr have this lifelong Summit resident’s vote

I have been fortunate enough to call Summit County home my entire life. I grew up here, raised my children here and operate a successful business here. I have witnessed a lifetime of change in Summit County. These candidates would bring changes that we need.

Over the course of my journey, I have worked with Kay Robinson on a business level as well as becoming friends through work, children and social commitments. Kay’s integrity is beyond compare. Due to the nature of my business, I utilize the clerk’s office often. Many years ago prior to Kay’s employment, I found the clerk’s office difficult to work with at best. Customer service, helpful and friendly were not words I could and did not use to describe my interactions of the past. Kay’s personality and willingness to help and listen brought an entirely different level of service to the Summit County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. She goes above and beyond to assist every customer that walks through the door. The extra effort and care would be a huge improvement to this office. Her leadership, ideas and forward thinking will bring about a long overdue change to the Summit County Clerk and Recorder’s Office and provide the public with service that we should expect. One visit will convince you that she is the clear choice for this position.

I also had the pleasure to meet Chris Scherr last night. My first thought was what a wonderful breath of fresh air. In talking with him, I found him very approachable, knowledgeable and willing to listen. All qualities that I feel would benefit him greatly in leading the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Both of these leaders are the perfect choice for the positions they are running for. I am proud to support them.