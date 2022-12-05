Letter to the Editor: Kay Robinson is the most qualified candidate for clerk, recorder

With Summit County Clerk and Recorder-elect Stacey Nell stepping aside to take a position with the town of Frisco, there should be one very clear and obvious choice for the Summit Board of County Commissioners for Summit County clerk and recorder: Kay Robinson.

Kay Robinson ran a well-organized and successful campaign for clerk and recorder, garnering the votes of 4,563 members of our community. Kay, a 33-year resident of Summit County, has spent the last eight years working in the Summit County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, and she knows what it takes to get the job done. Kay will bring her friendly, outgoing personality and community-first mindset to the role. The “R” or “D” next to someone’s name shouldn’t be the qualifier for this important position serving our community. Kay Robinson is unaffiliated and will represent all members of our community fairly.

As a longtime resident of the county myself, since 1986, I have often encountered Kay Robinson at the Clerk and Recorder’s Office, and she is always very pleasant and knowledgeable. She has always been able to help me with all of my extensive needs whenever I drop in.

Summit County commissioners: do the right thing, put aside partisan politics and appoint Kay Robinson to the role she has worked so hard for as Summit County clerk and recorder.