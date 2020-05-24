Letter to the editor: Keep your hot dogs on the grill

After seeing a second fox run through our neighborhood with hot dogs in its mouth, I feel compelled to write. While it may appear harmless to feed wildlife, it is not healthy for the animals. Most of us are lucky enough to spot a fox without tempting them with a handout. It is also devastating to see an animal get hit darting across the road in retreat. Fortunately for foxes, there are plenty of voles and squirrels to hunt.

The Colorado Parks website states, “Feeding wildlife may be well intended, but it is harmful to the animal and can be dangerous for humans. In many parts of Colorado, the intentional feeding of red fox is also illegal and should be reported.”

Please don’t feed wildlife. Keep the hot dogs for your grill.