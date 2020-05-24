Letter to the editor: Keep your hot dogs on the grill
Silverthorne
After seeing a second fox run through our neighborhood with hot dogs in its mouth, I feel compelled to write. While it may appear harmless to feed wildlife, it is not healthy for the animals. Most of us are lucky enough to spot a fox without tempting them with a handout. It is also devastating to see an animal get hit darting across the road in retreat. Fortunately for foxes, there are plenty of voles and squirrels to hunt.
The Colorado Parks website states, “Feeding wildlife may be well intended, but it is harmful to the animal and can be dangerous for humans. In many parts of Colorado, the intentional feeding of red fox is also illegal and should be reported.”
Please don’t feed wildlife. Keep the hot dogs for your grill.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User