Letter to the Editor: Keystone isn’t broken, so there’s no need for incorporation

I asked the Keystone incorporation committee to be granted a 10-minute presentation at a public meeting to share my doubts and dissect details of the proposal. I was rejected this privilege.

My original concept of this letter was a critical approach to every point of potential incorporation, something I wanted to present publicly. But since the committee was not interested in listening to the opposite point of view, I will concentrate on the political aspect of this very unfortunate project.

By using skeleton-key wording like safety, infrastructure, control of money, independence from the county, more power dealing with the Colorado Department of Transportaion, etc., there is no essence in the proposal, and it looks like there is only political motivation behind this proposal.

The basic question is: are the citizens of Keystone happy living here in one of the most beautiful resorts in the nation? Do we feel secure? Don’t we have fire and ambulances next door to us? Is the sheriff department handling roughly two interventions per day efficiently and timely? Do we live here because we have one of the best and most beautiful ski mountains in Colorado next to our doorsteps? Is Vail Resorts abusing its power? Do they invest and improve our resort? Do they provide us and our guests with free transportation? Do they plow streets? Could they include more of our businesses in their marketing concepts so we may be a proud part of Keystone success? If you answer almost all these questions with a yes, why would we need to bring to our lives a new body of government?

Let’s not try to fix something that works. Part 2 of my letter will print tomorrow.