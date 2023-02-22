Letter to the Editor: Keystone should be free from Summit County government control

As a full time registered voter living in Keystone for the last 18 years, I need to share why my community needs to be free in 2023! Just follow the money. Keystone earns millions in tax revenue every year that goes directly to our unincorporated county government to use as it pleases. What does Keystone get in return?

The complex I live in owns a bridge connecting us and several other condos, businesses and a Vail-operated hotel to the Mountain House area. We requested the county to repair the bridge since it was a public throughway. They refused. We were able to repair the bridge for a lot less without help from Summit County.

I understand many neighborhoods and businesses have similar results with the county. So we decided it was time to govern ourselves. We know we can make our town safer and more beautiful with the money we earn. I am utterly and completely amazed by the knowledge, ability and drive that this community has created to forge ahead and get this approved. Keystone will survive.

When Commissioner Elizabeth Lawrence made those awful comments in a recent article on Keystone’s ability to govern on our own, I thought watch us!

Then I realized she was also on the board that introduced the cap on short-term rentals in the county basins. This ordinance passed without proper statistics, data or investigation, cutting the hosts’ income in half and ability to host for less than half a year. And worst part of all, the short-term rentals hosts might not even know about this until they get their license renewal in the fall. Talk about power and greed.