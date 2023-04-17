Letter to the Editor: Keystone’s incorporation commission should let homeowners vote

Keystone voted to incorporate as a town and elected commissioners with only about 400 people voting because the majority of second homeowners (full Keystone population 4,000 to 6,000 people) were not able to vote.

The charter commission now has the opportunity to create a truly democratic town by allowing all homeowners and leaseholder to vote. The full town will not have the opportunity to vote on the charter. Will the commission take the opportunity create a fully democratic voting system or leave the decision making for the town in the hands of the population who are registered to vote at their Keystone address? We hope that they will opt for a democratic structure that many other home rule towns have successfully adopted and allow town voting rights to all homeowners and all leaseholders.

Failure to do this risks creating a town that bickers with each other rather than coming together to create a vibrant community.