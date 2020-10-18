Letter to the editor: Kim McGahey has the courage of his convictions

Kim McGahey has the courage of his convictions and he isn’t easily discouraged.

He stands for the traditions that have guided our country for the last 244 plus years. That means a strong national defense, a support for Judeo-Christian traditions and a belief that debt must be kept under control. Many of these ideas go against current thoughts. Some in our government think that taxes should be raised whenever it is expedient. Because he is pro-business, he knows that taxes should be raised only when necessary.

He won’t forget that it is your money, and you know how to spend it much better than the government does.

Kim believes in law and order. He stands with our police and knows that they are one of the reasons for our strong society.

He doesn’t believe that government is the solution for all our problems. He wants smaller government and less control in our lives. He also believes that belief in God is consistent with a strong America.

Kim’s attitude is that a free society gives everyone an opportunity. You can be whatever you want to be…if you are willing to work for it. We all know that because when we are given something, many times we tend to disregard its value.

That is why I’m going to vote for Kim McGahey. If you are looking for a candidate who thinks for himself, and doesn’t follow a party line, you have found your candidate.

Vote for Kim McGahey in House District 61.