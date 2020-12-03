Letter to the editor: Kim McGahey is a step backward from Morgan Liddick

I believe all political views should be heard from and respected. One does not have to embrace another’s philosophy. Yet it is wise to learn about other’s opinions.

I believe that the Summit Daily is delivering a disservice to the reading public by allotting print space to the new conservative columnist Kim McGahey. His bombastic approach is a step backward from the recently departed Morgan Liddick. There is no need for ignorant name-calling, untrue assertions, racist remarks and projections of threats upon society to extol a conservative stance.

Such blatant departure from authoritative verifiable truth downgrades the quality of the Summit Daily and reflects poorly upon our community. Is it the Summit Daily’s intention to have McGahey write a weekly column that incites hate and requires rebuttal from readers? If yes, there are better ways to increase readership.