Letter to the editor: Kim McGahey is our choice for House District 61

Kim McGahey has qualifications that put him head and shoulders above his opponent. He has been a Summit County resident for over four decades, married for 37 years and raised his children here. He has served in multiple volunteer capacities in the Summit School District, youth and men’s soccer club, Summit Realtors and member of Rocky Mountain Bible Church.

McGahey is grounded in his civic belief of supporting the remarkable documents of our Founding Fathers that ensure our right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. He is an independent thinker who will fight for the citizens of Summit County and be a voice for the Western Slope while not being afraid to challenge the power structure when it is moving in the wrong direction. McGahey supports equal tax rates for everyone, limited government that protects us but doesn’t control us, personal responsibility, helping those less fortunate, equal treatment of all races, religions and incomes, quality choices in education and faith in the God of our founders.

Above all, we want a representative who is a good and decent person, who tells the truth, votes for the best interests of the people of House District 61 and will be a citizen representative, not a lifetime politician. Yes, we can check all of those boxes for McGahey. Vote for McGahey for House District 61. You won’t regret it!