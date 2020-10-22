Letter to the editor: Kim McGahey is unlikely to work across party lines
Breckenridge
House District 61 Republican candidate Kim McGahey troubles me. In his statement, he showed his near hatred of those of us on the Left. He totally misstated what he described as the Colorado Democratic platform positions. None of what he said is in the platform.
We have enough divide in our country. We need representatives who will try to work across party lines.
McGahey doesn’t seem to be that person.
