Letter to the editor: Kim McGahey not right for the office

I have tried to ignore the highway signs for Kim McGahey but I can’t hold back from letting this community know that McGahey is the wrong person for public office. His radical and dangerous viewpoints could place us all in harm’s way. I dismissed his heated letters in the paper but, with him thinking he could get into a public office to “represent” our community, truths should be told.

About the coronavirus, his letter on April 10 titled, “Get the Kids Sick,” was frightening. His lack of understanding of the science of the pandemic (of science in general) and herd immunity was bizarre. As Dr. Raich pointed out (in a followup letter to the editor), “McGahey’s view … misleading, dangerous” with “a fatality rate 10 times that of influenza.”

Let’s not forget in 2018, McGahey promoting the Second Amendment (which he grossly misinterprets) near Frisco Elementary School during the peaceful student walk-out/sit-in to support the students of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting leaving 17 dead. In front of our traumatized children he waved his sign.

As reported in the Summit Daily News on March 14, 2018: “About 100 feet away from the crowd, Summit County Republican Party Chairman Kim McGahey sat in a lawnchair with a sign that read, ‘Protect our kids: Make our schools gun zones.”

Check this guy out and be an informed voter. This race is not Republicans versus Democrats. This is about who is best to represent our mountain communities. McGahey is wrong. Julie McCluskie has a proven track record with extensive experience to continue on looking out for our kids and protecting our wonderful lives in the High Country.