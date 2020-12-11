Letter to the editor: Kim McGahey only supports blue lives if it fits his agenda
Frisco
Kim McGahey prides himself on supporting blue lives, yet in his column Dec. 7, he insults and degrades a major blue lives personnel here in Summit County.
It appears McGahey is selective in his support of blue lives. He supports blue lives if it fits his agenda, which is no different than supporters of Black Lives Matter.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User