Letter to the editor: Kim McGahey only supports blue lives if it fits his agenda | SummitDaily.com
Letter to the editor: Kim McGahey only supports blue lives if it fits his agenda

Helen Gerstein
Frisco

 

Kim McGahey prides himself on supporting blue lives, yet in his column Dec. 7, he insults and degrades a major blue lives personnel here in Summit County.

It appears McGahey is selective in his support of blue lives. He supports blue lives if it fits his agenda, which is no different than supporters of Black Lives Matter.

 

 

 

