Letter to the editor: Kim McGahey will stand for the US Constitution
Silverthorne
I would like to endorse Kim McGahey. I have lived in Summit County for four years, and the entire time I have been acquainted with McGahey. He has proven himself to me as a consistently kind and service-minded individual. He is very encouraging and helpful to me and my family. I know McGahey is an independent-minded individual, but he also really cares about the well-being of everyone in this community. McGahey loves the freedoms we have in our country, and I know he will stand for the Constitution.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User