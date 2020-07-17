Letter to the editor: Know mask rules before you start yelling at people
Julie Ford
Silverthorne
Silverthorne
To the bicyclist who yelled at us on the recpath to put on a mask:
- As you could plainly see, we were drinking from large Starbucks cups which is impossible to do with a mask on.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance is that when you are outside recreating you do not need to wear a mask unless you cannot socially distance.
- Wearing a mask while exercising (biking, as you were) is more detrimental than not. Wearing face masks while exercising can trap high levels of carbon dioxide causing a lack of air. This is called hypercapnia, which is caused by rebreathing your own exhaled carbon dioxide, and this could happen if you wear a face mask over long durations.
- It has been demonstrated that the risk of catching COVID-19 is low if you are in passing. it is more likely with sustained contact.
