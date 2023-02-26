Letter to the Editor: Kudos to the county for making short-term rental regulations

To Jessica Potter and the Summit Board of County Commissioners,

Thank you very much for seriously considering all of the short-term rental business in the county and its effects on local life and infrastructure.

I believe that strict regulation of short-term rentals is one of many important steps in realizing the practical limits to growth in our Colorado mountain communities.

As the effects of overtourism become more visible and obvious, we residents appreciate a solid pushback towards corporate and foreign real estate investment portfolios that take advantage of our mountain resort economies.

Nice job and compliments also to our county staff and planners for helping us all be thorough and informed throughout this lengthy process.

When we make the harder decisions about real limits to growth, Summit County will be more enjoyable for everyone.