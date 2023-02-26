Letter to the Editor: Kudos to the county for making short-term rental regulations
Frisco
To Jessica Potter and the Summit Board of County Commissioners,
Thank you very much for seriously considering all of the short-term rental business in the county and its effects on local life and infrastructure.
I believe that strict regulation of short-term rentals is one of many important steps in realizing the practical limits to growth in our Colorado mountain communities.
As the effects of overtourism become more visible and obvious, we residents appreciate a solid pushback towards corporate and foreign real estate investment portfolios that take advantage of our mountain resort economies.
Nice job and compliments also to our county staff and planners for helping us all be thorough and informed throughout this lengthy process.
When we make the harder decisions about real limits to growth, Summit County will be more enjoyable for everyone.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.