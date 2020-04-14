Letter to the editor: Lack of testing in Summit County borders on criminal

Since the start of COVID-19, Summit County has been asserting a shortage of tests to justify strict controls over who gets tested. This should no longer be as significant a problem, but yet the same restrictions remain. Why? Are we as a county really being short-changed on the number of test received, or are the tests just being hoarded?

The symptoms of COVID-19 are diverse, and the severity varies between people. Onset of more serious symptoms can be sudden, and a person with knowledge of an infection might be more proactive in seeking extensive medical care when they start. But in Summit County, a person with some or all of the starting symptoms must choose between running the risk of (further) exposure and seeing a doctor who won’t be able to test anyway unless they are already mostly dead, or staying home and hoping they guess right if symptoms increase. This is supposed to be a first-world country, and this is simply wrong.