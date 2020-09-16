Letter to the editor: Latest visit to Breckenridge was disappointing

For the past 30 years, my wife and I have enjoyed visiting Breckenridge by riding our bicycles from Frisco to your fabulous mountain city through the golden aspen colors. We loved the art shows in town. We loved the ambiance. Until this year!

Have you considered that you’re overbuilding the city to such a point that it places traffic stresses and strains on everyone? Are you driving the locals out of town because rents are too expensive to pay? Why would you construct a huge piece of concrete as a parking garage right in the middle of town? Why did you shove the Great Divide Art Festival to the outer limits where it added nothing to the gala celebrations of autumn? That art show brings people to your city and encourages them to purchase more food, drink and art “within” the city, not out in the boondocks.

If you keep growing more buildings, more traffic and more congestion in Breckenridge, you’ll become another Vail, which has become a nightmare of pollution, high rises and congestion. Not to mention you have to be rich to work there just to pay the horrendous rents!

Have you thought of a Breckenridge population stabilization policy”? Why not maintain a balance with nature, quality air, quality traffic and quality of life?