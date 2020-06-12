Letter to the editor: Law enforcement is not on the side of law-abiding citizens

The laws are not written by or for the law-abiding citizen. They are written by the elite for the elite. To quote the historian Howard Zinn, “In modern times, exploitation is disguised — it is accomplished by law which has the look of neutrality and fairness.”

Do not conflate lawfulness with morality. Slavery was lawful. The lynching of Emmett Till was lawful. So far the murder of Breonna Taylor was lawful, as shown by a lack of arrests. Law enforcement is on the side of the haves, and the have-nots are left to suffer, as always.

There is no moral defense for maintaining our current law enforcement and penal system. There needs to be a complete upheaval of the current laws and norms. Dismantle the police system. We do not need the current form of “order” to prevent “chaos.” When you say order you mean subordination. When you say chaos you mean revolution. Just because we have laws doesn’t mean we have justice.