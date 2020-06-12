Letter to the editor: Law enforcement is not on the side of law-abiding citizens
Breckenridge
The laws are not written by or for the law-abiding citizen. They are written by the elite for the elite. To quote the historian Howard Zinn, “In modern times, exploitation is disguised — it is accomplished by law which has the look of neutrality and fairness.”
Do not conflate lawfulness with morality. Slavery was lawful. The lynching of Emmett Till was lawful. So far the murder of Breonna Taylor was lawful, as shown by a lack of arrests. Law enforcement is on the side of the haves, and the have-nots are left to suffer, as always.
There is no moral defense for maintaining our current law enforcement and penal system. There needs to be a complete upheaval of the current laws and norms. Dismantle the police system. We do not need the current form of “order” to prevent “chaos.” When you say order you mean subordination. When you say chaos you mean revolution. Just because we have laws doesn’t mean we have justice.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User