Letter to the editor: Lawmakers should focus on present issues, not what brings us pleasure

I am not sure if it is an April Fools’ Day joke, job security propaganda, the assassination on the “Bill of Rights” or simple stupidity. The Summit Daily News article about Summit County officials attempting to “offsetting emissions” sounds like another terror initiative like short-term rental rulings that violate not only our liberty but the basis of the economic system our nation is built upon. Simply, it is unbelievable how our government is against the people and for sure not “for people, by the people.”

Why not prohibit the sale of beans since consumption of this renewable product produces gases that contaminate our surroundings as much as a bonfire or jacuzzi. Please concentrate on what is hurting our community presently like the pandemic or public squatting, not aspects of life which pleasure people on a daily basis.