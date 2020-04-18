Letter to the editor: Leaders must follow sensible, not political, approach

An analogy I heard recently is that the lockdown is like sticking your head under water to avoid the virus. Sooner or later, you have to come up for air. The death projection with zero mitigation was around 2 million people, well below 1% of our population. While still a big number, when balanced against the pain and hardships people are suffering, it seems we need to seek a better balance soon.

Let’s hope our leaders follow a sensible, logical approach, not a political one.