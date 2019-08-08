Letter to the editor: Leaders must take action on out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs

It’s time for leaders in Washington to take action to lower out-of-pocket costs on medicines for patients who invest in their own health insurance.

I am among the Coloradans who purchase an individual health plan on the exchange. Overall, I consider myself healthy for my age, but I need multiple prescription drugs for blood pressure and joint pain. The out-of-pocket costs under my plan can be unbelievably high, and this does a disservice to patients like me.

Congress should make sure that individual health plans offer good prescription drug coverage with reasonable out-of-pocket costs to patients. Prescription medications are vital today for managing chronic conditions and keeping people from needing other, more expensive care. It makes sense to ensure co-pays for pharmaceutical therapies are affordable so Coloradans can stay on their prescribed medicines.

The need for change is especially strong in the individual health plan market, and I am looking to Sens. Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet to address the problem.