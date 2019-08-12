Letter to the editor: Leaders must take action to keep our democracy safe

A global disinformation system is at it again in Sweden. I’m not at all a conspiracy theory kind of person, but I have been saying since our last national election, and since Brexit, that anti-democracy forces have been working globally to silently take down the free world. And we are too naive to see it.

They don’t have to drop bombs on us to win this war. They win when we deny it’s happening because at the moment it seems we have political gain. We put up with ineptness in our government as a result of cyber war because it benefits one political party and not the American people. Both the Mueller report and what is happening now in Sweden are renewed wake-up calls. I urge Sen. Michael Bennet, Sen. Cory Gardner and Rep. Joe Neguse to take action now and keep our democracy safe.