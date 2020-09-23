Letter to the editor: Leaders should reduce their salaries to per capita income

Sunday’s lead story, titled “When equality applies to everyone,” is a stirring call to action. I offer recommendations on implementing these worthy ideals.

In our constitutional republic, we elect and appoint leaders to lead not only through their perceived expertise but also through their actions and deeds. With equality being one of our founding principles, the opportunity to lead by example is clear. The per capita income of Summit County is $38,310, while Colorado’s per capita income is $36,415. Rep. Joe Neguse, our U.S. House member, is paid $174,000 annually. Summit County commissioners are paid $94,250. Gov. Jared Polis is struggling by on $90,000 but is independently wealthy. Salaries of town managers of Breckenridge, Dillon, Frisco and Silverthorne are harder to find, but I’ll speculate that each is six figures. It is time for these people to show their commitment to equality by voluntarily reducing their salaries to the per capita income of their jurisdictions. Hooray equality!

Reread the headline: “When equality applies to everyone.” So how about it? If our officials are going to talk the talk, shouldn’t they walk the walk?