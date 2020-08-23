Letter to the editor: Learn about how Biden, Harris have abused public trust

Thank you for posting the Morgan Liddick column “Kamela Harris and her lies.” A few hours before I read the post, I had returned from the library with Peter Schweizer’s excellent expose on Kamala Harris and other progressive political cronies. Included in his book, “Profiles in Corruption,” is a similar expose on the political selling of flavors, fraud and cover-ups of the Bidens.

Well-written and timely, one should educate themselves as to how grossly these people have abused the public trust. In the political realm, words mean nothing, but their actions speak volumes. I don’t like to think that this country will continue to overlook gross abuses of that public trust. We can do so much better when virtue and godliness exceed graft and corruption.

I have family living in Summit County, and I’d like the grandbabies to grow up not in a banana republic but proud of their government leaders.