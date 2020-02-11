Letter to the editor: Let voters, rather than courts, decide on Fiester Preserve

To the Summit Board of County Commissioners: As a 30-year Summit County resident and a 29-year Frisco resident, I am disgusted by your needless pursuit to undo a precious piece of land that was intended to “preserve” valuable open space. I care because I have been walking and passing the property for decades. The precious trees that are given new life after the pine beetle destruction, the quiet space for wildlife and the perfect dog-walking area (especially for the Summit County animal shelter volunteers) are enough reasons to conserve, protect, maintain, care for and leave a lasting legacy … or simply, preserve.

I sat on the Bill’s Ranch homeowners association in the mid-2000s alongside the amazing Judy Anderson, and we worked on several projects including Summit County’s first defensible space program in Bill’s Ranch. She worked tirelessly on Bill’s Ranch projects, protecting its rich history for Frisco and Summit County, and she made lasting contributions (read “History of the Land: The Fiester Preserve,” see the Frisco Historic Park & Museum and many others).

Because this is a highly controversial subject, I suggest you put this on the ballot and let the voters decide. Save time, money and avoid controversial pursuits. That is the honorable thing for you to do. In these days of dishonest and immoral government, perhaps locals should step in and decide by vote. If voters decide to reverse original protections of any open space land, that is a far better process then in our courts.