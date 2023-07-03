Letter to the editor: Let’s celebrate truth on Independence Day

Concerning Scott Estill’s recent editorial titled “A clean slate for America,” it feels to me that he has pretty much bought in to the critical race theory revisionist history which says that America was founded on slavery the moment the pilgrims arrived here. No reputable historian who has not been threatened by loss of job or access to Hollywood parties ascribes to that. This is made up from whole cloth. Books are not being banned by the right except in schools where woke propaganda and sexually explicit sex books are not tolerated for our children.

Ok, so there is a disparity of income between people. Blacks are on the low side. Asians are on the high side. Whites are all over the place. I’m sorry, but to state that “The only explanation for this vast difference is opportunity based on race” is laughable if it wasn’t so tragic. How about culture, crime, fatherlessness, single motherhood, drugs, personal choices, selfishness and the list goes on.

Equal opportunity certainly is a factor, and I am a strong proponent of that. Interestingly, that is not what the far left is pushing. Now they want “equity” i.e., equality in outcome. So, which is it?

Nothing will destroy freedom and democracy faster that enforcing equity. This means rewarding bad decisions and punishing productivity and creativity. By all means, give the poor many opportunities, but don’t coddle them when they choose to stay on welfare, which is a trap.

Also, why keep bring up equalities in the far past. No one is longing to go back to any of those times as Scott suggests. My nostalgia goes back just four years ago when men were men and women were women and respect for others was the norm and our children were not sexualized and Trans-culture was not shoved down our throats.