Letter to the editor: Let’s come together and make the Frisco promenade a success

March brought strange, scary, unprecedented times to our town, the country, the world. As a business owner on Main Street in Frisco, I have been concerned for my employees, my customers and my business. In that order. We have made as many accommodations at the store as possible to keep everyone safe, and I am so grateful to the town of Frisco for their guidance and constant communication and support.

I have spoken with business owners in other towns, and not one of them has had the support that we have had here in Frisco. From major help like grants to help us pay our rent, to buying masks and hand sanitizer for our customers, to helping to expedite expanded liquor licenses for the Frisco promenade, to the constant communication and encouragement for us to be creative, the town has been absolutely incredible, and I am so thankful to them!

During our weekly online meetings with the town of Frisco, business owners have been kept up to date on state and county mandates, and have been asked their feelings on different initiatives being considered. The Frisco promenade is one of those initiatives. Like the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, this gives retailers and restaurants the chance to expand their space, customers can remain outdoors in our beautiful Colorado summer weather, and we get to try a new concept.

Let’s give this a chance! The town’s elected officials and business owners have together decided that this is a good solution to the current situation. Let’s trust business owners to know what may help. They’re the ones here every day. They’re the ones who know customer traffic patterns. They’re the ones with the most skin in the game. As a community, let’s come together and help to make this a success!