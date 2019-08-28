Letter to the editor: Lets get to work planting trees before it’s too late
Robert L. Perez
Tucson, Arizona
Tucson, Arizona
I loved the article about planting trees to counteract climate change. (“Experts: Plant a trillion trees to save the future from climate change,” published Aug. 25 in the Summit Daily News.) I am retired and have the time and resources to support this effort. I love Colorado and believe that a volunteer effort could start the program by planting 150 trees on an acre of Colorado land. Lets get to work, Colorado, before it’s too late.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Letters to the Editor