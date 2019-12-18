Letter to the editor: Let’s hope Vail doesn’t relocate emergency services
David Abell
Breckenridge
Once again, another corporate layoff notice that makes no mention of the ultimate truth: These layoffs are primarily being made to improve our corporate bottom line.
Fair warning to anyone wishing to do business with Vail associates: Do not expect much help at any of our venues. Call Broomfield! One hopes this will not include emergencies on any of their mountains.
“Hello, Broomfield, could you possibly send the ski patrol to …”
Letters to the Editor