Letter to the editor: Let’s let Cory Gardner spend more time with his family
Silverthorne
Sen. Cory Gardner doesn’t get it. The Senate vote he wields doesn’t belong to him. It belongs to the people of Colorado. It is not his to trade for party advancement, energy industry campaign payola or the richly compensated “former senator from Colorado” job he is counting on starting in January. The latest evidence of his indifference to his obligation to us is his commitment to vote for Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court nominee — before he even knew who it was. Is there a more servile Trump puppet in the Senate? Not if our Cory can help it. It is time to bring Gardner home to spend more time with his family.
