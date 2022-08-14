Letter to the Editor: Let’s let justice and the courts deal with former President Donald Trump

Regarding search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home, on display is not only hypocrisy by Republican elected officials but the followers of Trump are harkening back to the violence of Jan. 6. Many have verbalized violent attacks against the horrible people who moved against their wonderful Donald.

In 2016 Trump attacked Hillary Clinton, alleging that she

violated security by misusing her official email account. Nothing was ever proven, but Trump’s base screamed “lock her up.” Many have called for “defunding the FBI.” And that differs from “defunding the police” how? Taking top secret material typifies the self-absorbed Trump. He ignored an earlier-issued order to release the documents. A search order was needed to protect the boxes. The GOP screams “law and order” except when it attacks those whom it hates. A right-wing nut job who was at the Capitol attack was killed after he stormed the FBI Cincinnati office.

It’s time to take a deep breath and let justice deal with Donald Trump.