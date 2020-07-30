Letter to the editor: Let’s show the world that we are compassionate people

Black lives matter. You bet they do! When white people say “all lives matter,” how stupid, of course they do. But that is not the point. Those who continue to dis the Black Lives Matter movement just don’t get it. Were whites brought to this country unwillingly and then enslaved for their entire lives? No. Some whites came here as indentured servants until they paid off their debts and were then freed. Were white people systematically lynched? No. But black people were. Were whites redlined out of housing districts, consistently denied job opportunities and offered substandard housing, education, health care and food? Maybe for a period of time, but then they could break out of that cycle. Blacks, not so easily. Yes Black and brown lives matter. We should all work toward making sure that people of all races, religions, sexual orientations and nationalities have the opportunity to live the American dream of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness and of being able to better themselves. As Eleanor Roosevelt said, “You cannot live for yourself alone. You depend on the rest of the world and the rest of the world depends on you.” Let’s show the rest of the world that we are a compassionate, caring people who value the lives of all.