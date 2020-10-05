Letter to the editor: Let’s work to reduce our plastic use in Summit County

Plastics are forever. Virtually every piece of plastic ever created still exists in our environment today. Plastics enter the environment through landfills and rivers. Rivers, in turn, deposit an estimated 12 million tons of plastic into our oceans every year, forming huge plastic “garbage patches” that endanger marine life. Over time, this plastic waste breaks down into micro-particles, which are increasingly found everywhere — in the air we breathe, the water we drink, the food we eat and even in many organs of the human body — with unknown health implications.

A major area of focus of Rotary International is “supporting the environment,” which includes tackling the plastics problem worldwide. Single-use plastics in grocery bags cannot profitably be recycled, and they end up in the landfill. Therefore, the Rotary Club of Summit County encourages you to reduce the use of plastic bags as much as possible, instead using alternatives that are more environmentally friendly. This will resolve only a tiny fraction of the world’s plastics problem but represents a positive step in the right direction.