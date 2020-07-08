Letter to the editor: Letter about Black Lives Matter got the facts wrong

Garnett Payne and her obvious conservative view is OK except for her misstatement of the facts. There is no proof that Black Lives Matter co-founders are communists or even socialists. Hawk Newsome was never the head of the NYC Black Lives Matter office. He previously was the president of a Black Lives Matter group that is not affiliated with the global Black Lives Matter network.

Finally, the website referenced in her letter is not a document advocating violence but rather a list of possible public policy changes to benefit all sides in this difficult transition.