Letter to the editor: Letter about Carbon Dividend Act was spot on

Thanks to the Summit Daily News for publishing the letter by Linda Harmon. The Energy Innovation Carbon Dividend Act she described is the best way to stop climate change. Some want to ignore the problem and hope it will go away; we have seen the results in California’s fires. Some want to spend government money; not only are such changes hard to pass, they are not as effective as increasing fossil carbon prices. Some want to pass mandates to change to renewable energy sources or electric vehicles; we have seen some of the problems from these, and they are also not very effective. When we have to pay the correct price for anything, we find the best choices for all we do, and that is where the act takes us. It also pushes other nations to match our efforts.