Letter to the editor: Letter linking animal products to flu pandemic absurd

I would take issue with the comments of letter writer Samson Natal regarding the link between the current flu pandemic and the consumption of animal products. Hardly a month goes by without a recall of fruit and vegetables grown here in the U.S. Remember the deadly cantaloupes grown here in Colorado? Is romaine lettuce, grown in California, ever going to make it through a few months without a recall?

Regarding animal products, you might want to check out the documentary “Super-Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!” You might decide to only consume chicken if it is not raised in the U.S.

Your position is just a “one trick pony” against those who chose to include meat in their diet. This single-agenda approach does little to solve the problem. Perhaps it comes down to the individual decision to die from a Caesar salad or the meat in a crispy chicken sandwich.