Letter to the Editor: Level 1 fire restrictions should be enacted each summer through fall
Summit County
I would to thank all the firefighters of Summit County and in the state of Colorado for your hard work and dedication.
With fire season approaching, I’ve always wondered about a few things.
Why are at least Level 1 fire restrictions not in place from summer through fall every year? The forest is a pine-beetle-ravaged tinderbox just waiting to explode. Is it ever really safe to have a campfire in the backcountry? And, are campfires really necessary if they are such a contributor to wildfires? People make mistakes. It’s just a matter of time before a campfire goes astray and puts so many lives and property unnecessarily at risk. Is it really worth it?
Have a safe summer.
