Letter to the editor: Liberal politicians are trashing the state and county economy
Breckenridge
The fear mongering from a liberal political decision is trashing the Colorado and Summit County economies with no dependable statistical models or verifiable data to explain it to us. The lockdown let hospitals accommodate the initial surge and flatten the curve. That goal has been accomplished.
Gov. Jared Polis, our impotent state legislature and timid Summit County commissioners are political puppets allowing their strings to be pulled in order to keep us on a short leash so they can control our behavior and tank the economy so they can defeat President Donald Trump in November. Neither have anything to do with coronavirus health care. These are unauthorized political decisions that now need an economic solution.
The complicit liberal media has us running scared threatening us with daily catastrophe if we don’t toe the line and submit to the unnecessary, and likely unconstitutional, draconian controls and house arrest that are ruining our state and county economies. Absolutely, we should protect the most vulnerable among us, but in a way that the medicine doesn’t kill the patient.
The feds are embracing Jeffersonian federalism and passing authority to states. Democratic tyrants in blue states didn’t pass that authority to the most local levels of government. Colorado’s one-size-fits-all policy does not work. Each town and county should decide their respective COVID-19 policies, and if the voters don’t like it, they can settle up at the ballot box.
It’s time to take the leash off and let the dogs out. Let the private sector economy bring back lost jobs, prosperity and missing tax revenue to refill our municipal coffers without tax increases. Rebuild our communities from the bottom up, not the top down. As Ronald Reagan said, beware of anyone who claims, “I’m from the government, and I’m here to help you.”
