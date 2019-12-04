Letter to the editor: Liddick column displays complete lack of awareness about health care

Morgan Liddick’s most recent column, “The truth about government health care,” was hilarious. The article outlines Liddick’s recent adventures in choosing a private health care plan, facilitated by a government-run website, which acts as a marketplace to find insurance. As anyone who has ever dealt with a private health care company knows, he found the process onerous and painful. Yet somehow he concluded this is the government website’s fault.

He is basically blaming Tinder for a bad date.

It’s not the app or website you hate, Liddick, it’s the product the company is selling at the other end. This complete lack of awareness is objectively hilarious to those of us with any sense and nothing close to approaching the truth.

You know what ends all this administrative nonsense, hand-wringing about coverage and worries about being able to see a doctor you want? “Medicare for All.” Get rid of the private, for-profit insurance companies. Let the government pay your doctor directly, and your administrative headaches will end.