Letter to the editor: Liddick column had some pretty good one-liners

I haven’t written support for a Morgan Liddick column before. Our views seldom line up, and his ethics are too similar to much of today’s political dribble. But his last column had some pretty good, maybe even original, one liners. Though his swipe at Pete Buttugieg must have had Liddick’s tongue tied in knots. If the Democrats can’t take some ribbing, they’ll fall into the same trap that doomed Hilary Clinton.

But what really amused me about Liddick’s other swipes was how much they reminded me of Donald Trump’s blatant lying and bullying his way through similar issues, not to mention his admiration of despots (and their electoral help), firing anyone who can’t master the art of kowtowing and the penchant for prison of his replacements for the swamp — things that baffle me that his well-meaning supporters accept so nonchalantly. Thanks for the update Liddick.